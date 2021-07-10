Severe Storms bring widespread wind damage to the Omaha metro

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - UPDATE 8:40 AM: The city of Omaha will be opening up a storm debris dropoff locations at Ta Ha Zouka Park in Elkhorn, Hefflinger Park at 112th & Maple, Towl Park at 93rd & Center, and the parking lot at 156th & F. This is for damaged tree libs and debris only.

US Open delayed because of storm damage on the golf course. The range opened at 8:30 a.m. and the first tee time is at 10:15 a.m.

UPDATE 8:30 AM: Powerful overnight storms caused significant damage to the power feeds serving the Missouri River Water Resource Recovery Facility. According to a release, approximately 30 million gallons per day of untreated wastewater are being discharged to the Missouri River at several locations along the river. The release continued stating the damage to the electrical infrastructure is substantial. Jim Theiler, the public works assistant director of environmental services, they are unsure of when the power will be restored to the facility. The release states efforts are being made to isolate the facility from the electrical distribution system to allow the Missouri River Water Resource Recovery Facility to generate its own power and resume treatment operations. Right now, officials are recommending avoiding wading, swimming, and contact with the waters of the Missouri River near and downstream from river mile 612. That advisory is in effect until further notice.

The Henry Doorly Zoo is currently without power. A spokesperson with the zoo tells 6 News they will not open until noon.

UPDATE 7AM: An extremely powerful line of storms raced through the Omaha metro around Midnight early Saturday morning, bringing winds of 70 to 80mph to much of the area. Widespread wind damage ranging from broken tree branches, fallen trees, fallen power lines, broken power poles, and even building damage has been reported across much of the area. As of 7:30am, OPPD still reports more than 167,000 customers are without power due to the overnight storms. Crews are working to restore power across the area, but OPPD says it may be several days before all outages are fixed. OPPD is reaching out to other utilities for additional resources to help expedite work. They say outages are prioritized by the number of customers on a circuit, so the largest number of customers can be brought back online at one time.

7:20AM Update: OPPD reports more than167,000 customers remain without power at this time. It may be several days before all outages are restored. Use caution on the roads this morning as many trees and powerlines are blocked roads around the metro. pic.twitter.com/wgdjmMeLkY — David Koeller (@dkoellerwx) July 10, 2021

Dodge street between University Dr. and 67th St. is CLOSED due to a large tree and powerlines that were knocked onto the roads. You will need to find an alternate route around this section of Dodge this morning, as it will likely be closed for several hours.

Dodge St. in front of UNO is currently closed. Multiple large trees are blocking the road with power poles down in the road as well. You'll want to find an alternative route this morning. pic.twitter.com/CvKkHcHWmT — David Koeller (@dkoellerwx) July 10, 2021

UPDATE 5AM: Storms have now completely cleared the area, though a few showers or rumbles of thunder will remain possible through the morning hours. Any threat of severe weather has come to an end. As of 5am, OPPD reports that more than 177,000 customers remain without power with widespread reports of trees toppled and power line damage.

5AM Update: OPPD is reporting that more than 177,000 customers remain without power after this morning's round of severe storms. Continue to exercise extreme caution if you have to get on the roads this morning. pic.twitter.com/Ov2mz4Ei2h — David Koeller (@dkoellerwx) July 10, 2021

Confirmed wind gusts reached up to 78mph in the Omaha metro, with many reports of wind gusts over 70mph across the region. Winds gusted over 80mph just to our west in the Aurora and Grand Island areas.

Winds gusted to at least 78mph this morning in Omaha, resulting in the widespread damage we are seeing. Here are a few of the other measured reports from around the region. Winds may have been higher or lower in your backyard, regardless, a major storm for the area! pic.twitter.com/Le2SSwrcMg — David Koeller (@dkoellerwx) July 10, 2021

UPDATE 2AM: As of about 2:20am, more than 190,000 customers remain without power across the area. Stay off the roads until emergency services are able to assess the damage and start the clean-up process.

As of 2:20am, OPPD is now reporting more than 190,000 customers without power, the bulk in the Omaha metro. Please have patience with emergency crews as they work through the tremendous damage. If on the roads, stay away from downed lines, treat dark stop lights as a 4-way stop. pic.twitter.com/bTmQcwumuh — David Koeller (@dkoellerwx) July 10, 2021

Power remains out across large chunks of the metro, which means many street lights are out and stop lights will not be functioning at many intersections. If you encounter an intersection with the stoplights out, treat it as a 4-way stop.

Our photojournalist John Gutowski reporting a tree on a house near 60th & Pierce. Please be cautious if you are attempting to clean up damage! Watch for additional down tree limbs and downed power lines across the area. pic.twitter.com/aMYWKSQD0h — David Koeller (@dkoellerwx) July 10, 2021

Damage like this all over the metro right now. Stay off the roads unless you absolutely have to be out. With so many power outages, you may not be able to see all the debris in the roadways right now. This image coming from near 60th and Oak. pic.twitter.com/fxErAHAuRV — David Koeller (@dkoellerwx) July 10, 2021

More significant tree damage. This tree uprooted near 25th and Highway 370, picture coming from Meteorologist Clay Ostarly. Seeing this all across the metro. pic.twitter.com/96fFAAHHfm — David Koeller (@dkoellerwx) July 10, 2021

Significant damage has been reported at Todd Farms between Murray and Union in Cass County. Appears there has been damage to several of the grain bins at the farm likely due to 70 or 80mph winds.

Massive wind damage to grain bins at Gary Todd Farms- between Murray and Union Nebraska (1 mile west of HWY 75). (Whitney Todd)

UPDATE 11:30PM: Severe storms pushing toward the metro, wind gusts of 60-75mph are possible with this line of storms in the North Bend, Schuyler, and David City areas until Midnight.

Strong winds of 60-70mph are likely with this line of storms from North Bend through Schuyler into the David City area. Tree damage and scattered power outages are possible. Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues until Midnight. pic.twitter.com/xE6IMhQHYU — David Koeller (@dkoellerwx) July 10, 2021

UPDATE 10PM: A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the entire area through 5am. A line of strong thunderstorms is moving through central Nebraska right now, and will approach the metro area between 11:30pm and 1am. Strong winds gusts to around 60mph and heavy rainfall is likely when these storms arrive. We should see a slight weakening trend as storms approach the Missouri river, but some scattered tree damage and a few power outages will be possible. Small hail is also possible, but damaging hail is not expected with these storms.

STORM UPDATE: A line of strong storms continues to push across Nebraska, and will likely move into the metro between 11:30 and 12:30am. The highest wind gusts will likely drop south toward Lincoln, but some gusts to near 60mph are still possible in the metro with these storms. pic.twitter.com/AJbszAM0uM — David Koeller (@dkoellerwx) July 10, 2021

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 5am (WOWT)

4PM: A few storms rumbled by early this morning but skies cleared for the afternoon with hot and humid weather returning. Temperatures warmed into the low 90s as dew points jumped into the low 70s. This has pushed our heat index readings into the upper 90s to around 100! The heat and humidity will last through the evening, but we will stay dry if you have any Friday evening plans.

Thunderstorms are still expected overnight but likely will not arrive until well after dark. Storms are forming right now in western Nebraska, and will push across the state during the evening and early overnight. Storms should arrive in the Norfolk, Columbus, and Lincoln areas around Midnight. Storms then push toward the metro by 1 to 2am. The strongest storms will fade by Saturday morning, but we will likely continue to see scattered showers and a few storms throughout the day. While severe weather is not expected, pockets of heavy rainfall are likely. While it will not rain all day, it will likely be difficult to find an extended period of dry time. Rain should begin to taper off Saturday night, with drier weather taking over by Sunday afternoon. We’ll still be cool for July with highs in the upper 70s. 80-degree weather will return next week, with more scattered chances for storms Tuesday into Wednesday, and again Friday into Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.