Storm damage delays US Senior Open’s 3rd round in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A severe overnight storm with damaging winds has caused the third round of the U.S. Senior Open to be pushed back three hours.

Winds topping 50 mph knocked over television camera towers and downed trees at the Omaha Country Club and left about 200,000 people across the city without electricity.

Tournament officials had announced Friday that play would begin at 7:15 a.m. local time, with the hope of avoiding inclement weather. But heavy rain and high winds began shortly after midnight, and there was a continued threat of storms throughout the day. Jim Furyk starts the day with a two-shot lead.

