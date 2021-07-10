Advertisement

Storm damage delays US Senior Open’s 3rd round in Omaha

(WMC Action News 5)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A severe overnight storm with damaging winds has caused the third round of the U.S. Senior Open to be pushed back three hours.

Winds topping 50 mph knocked over television camera towers and downed trees at the Omaha Country Club and left about 200,000 people across the city without electricity.

Tournament officials had announced Friday that play would begin at 7:15 a.m. local time, with the hope of avoiding inclement weather. But heavy rain and high winds began shortly after midnight, and there was a continued threat of storms throughout the day. Jim Furyk starts the day with a two-shot lead.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isabel Knapp-Cuevas
Lincoln woman arrested for hit and run had previous DUI arrest
Fire at Paramount Linen and Uniform Rental Friday, July 9.
Crews respond to three-alarm fire at business in central Lincoln
Infected animals such as bats transfer rabies via saliva. (Source: KFVS)
Wild rabid bat found at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo
Craig Harbaugh
Former Dodge County deputy set for sentencing in fraud case found dead
Adam Edgington, 42, of Nevada.
Iowa teacher accused of relationship with student found dead

Latest News

Preparations for National High School Rodeo Finals set back due to Friday’s storm
A severe storm ran through Nebraska on Friday night, causing damage throughout the state.
1011 NOW Severe Weather Photo Album
A Nebraska Public Power District truck parked in front of the Ogallala office building.
NPPD deals with large number of power outages throughout Nebraska
Preparations for the National High School Rodeo Finals have been set back due to Friday’s...
Preparations for National High School Rodeo Finals set back due to Friday’s storm