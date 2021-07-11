Monday Forecast: Starting the week with weather that’s “sweet”...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pleasant weather conditions are expected on Monday as we head for the middle of July...

High pressure will mean a quiet start to our week...but shower-and-thunderstorm chances will quickly return to the local forecast area as a weather system slides out of the Rockies by Tuesday evening. As this area of low pressure and accompanying pushes into the region...precipitation chances will increase Tuesday night...aided by an increasing low-level jet. The aforementioned front is then expected to “stall out” in the region...leading to additional shower-and-thunderstorm chances for Wednesday.

SPC Outlook Monday (KOLN)

SPC Outlook Tuesday (KOLN)

The boundary is then expected to slowly drift to the south into Kansas and Missouri...but the close proximity of the front...and a progression of upper-level disturbances will mean a continued precipitation chance for both Thursday and Friday...although neither day is expected to be a complete washout. Yet another low pressure area is then expected to eject out onto the Plains from the Central Rockies later in the week...giving us a continued chance for periodic thunderstorm development heading into the upcoming weekend.

While this weather pattern is an “unsettled” one...we certainly expect to see plenty of “dry time” in the coming days as well. Our challenge will be to try and identify the most likely time periods for rain and thunderstorms to develop on each individual day...a challenging process in this part of the country...and also determine the most likely severe weather threats going forward...so please stay tuned to the latest forecasts as we move on down the road this week.

High temperatures this week should “average” close to seasonal “norms”...with readings ranging from the low-to-mid 80s...all the way to the low-to-mid 90s at times. Right now it looks like Monday could be one of the “cooler” days...while Tuesday looks to quickly warm back into the 90s for many of us.

High Temperatures On Monday (KOLN)

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

