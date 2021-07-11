Advertisement

Nebraska hires Rob Childress as new director of player development

Texas A&M Head Baseball Coach Rob Childress shakes hands with Alabama Head Coach Brad Bohannon...
Texas A&M Head Baseball Coach Rob Childress shakes hands with Alabama Head Coach Brad Bohannon after the game at Olsen Field.(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Will Bolt used to be Rob Childress’s assistant at Texas A&M. Starting Sunday, those roles are reversed.

Bolt is bringing Childress back on staff as their new director of player development. Childress helped the Huskers to three College World Series appearances in 2001, 2002 and 2005 as an assistant. He was previously the head coach at Texas A&M for 16 seasons.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near Fletcher Ave. and N. 14th Street on Saturday.
UPDATE: LPD responds to crash in north Lincoln
The Omaha-metro awoke to scenes like this after an overnight storm late Friday and into early...
Severe Storms bring widespread wind damage to the Omaha metro
A severe storm ran through Nebraska on Friday night, causing damage throughout the state.
1011 NOW Severe Weather Photo Album
Preparations for the National High School Rodeo Finals have been set back due to Friday’s...
Preparations for National High School Rodeo Finals set back due to Friday’s storm
Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a crash near Groveland and 10th Streets...
UPDATE: LFR and LPD responds to crash in north Lincoln

Latest News

Nebraska Volleyball
Three Huskers named to USA U20 Volleyball Team
Keisei Tominaga
Husker men’s basketball signee chosen for Japan’s Olympic team
Nearly a year and a half later, Memorial Stadium will welcome fans back for Husker football
Nebraska Football ticket Mini Plan now available
Lincoln Saltdogs slugger Curt Smith during a preseason practice.
Smith becomes Saltdogs career home runs leader