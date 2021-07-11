Nebraska hires Rob Childress as new director of player development

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Will Bolt used to be Rob Childress’s assistant at Texas A&M. Starting Sunday, those roles are reversed.

Bolt is bringing Childress back on staff as their new director of player development. Childress helped the Huskers to three College World Series appearances in 2001, 2002 and 2005 as an assistant. He was previously the head coach at Texas A&M for 16 seasons.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.