Advertisement

NPPD continues to restore power throughout Nebraska

A Nebraska Public Power District truck parked in front of the Ogallala office building.
A Nebraska Public Power District truck parked in front of the Ogallala office building.(Marresa Burke)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska Public Power District continues to restore power to customers following the strong storms that moved across the state Friday evening and Saturday morning.

Plattsmouth still has approximately 330 customers without power at 4 p.m. Sunday and crews will work through the remaining evening hours to reduce that number but will not be completed  until Monday. The challenge has been the number of broken wooden poles and downed trees on lines. Once crews break for the night, they will return Monday to complete the restoration work. Crews working the response are from Plattsmouth and South Sioux City.

NPPD also reported that the 110 customers that were without power in Kearney Saturday evening have all been restored.  The village of Union still has 10 customers out. There still may individual cases where power has been restored in an area but the line or service head at the house has been damaged, which will require an electrician to repair.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near Fletcher Ave. and N. 14th Street on Saturday.
UPDATE: LPD responds to crash in north Lincoln
The Omaha-metro awoke to scenes like this after an overnight storm late Friday and into early...
Severe Storms bring widespread wind damage to the Omaha metro
A severe storm ran through Nebraska on Friday night, causing damage throughout the state.
1011 NOW Severe Weather Photo Album
Preparations for the National High School Rodeo Finals have been set back due to Friday’s...
Preparations for National High School Rodeo Finals set back due to Friday’s storm
Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a crash near Groveland and 10th Streets...
UPDATE: LFR and LPD responds to crash in north Lincoln

Latest News

Lincoln Police responded to a potential shooting near 31st and Vine Streets on Sunday.
LPD responds to potential shooting near 31st and Vine Streets
High Temperatures On Monday
Monday Forecast: Starting the week with weather that’s “sweet”...
A severe storm ran through Nebraska on Friday night, causing damage throughout the state.
City advises residents on tree debris
NPPD
NPPD Update