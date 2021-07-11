NPPD continues to restore power throughout Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska Public Power District continues to restore power to customers following the strong storms that moved across the state Friday evening and Saturday morning.

Plattsmouth still has approximately 330 customers without power at 4 p.m. Sunday and crews will work through the remaining evening hours to reduce that number but will not be completed until Monday. The challenge has been the number of broken wooden poles and downed trees on lines. Once crews break for the night, they will return Monday to complete the restoration work. Crews working the response are from Plattsmouth and South Sioux City.

NPPD also reported that the 110 customers that were without power in Kearney Saturday evening have all been restored. The village of Union still has 10 customers out. There still may individual cases where power has been restored in an area but the line or service head at the house has been damaged, which will require an electrician to repair.

