Sunday Forecast: Cooler temperatures remain

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Below average temperatures will continue for much of the area for the second half of the weekend. There is a small chance of rain for part of the area Sunday. Next week looks to begin mostly sunny and dry.

An upper level low will still be close enough to the area Sunday that Eastern and Central Nebraska as well North Central and Northeastern Kansas could see some isolated to widely scattered showers in the morning and afternoon. The rain chance is 20 to 30%. Temperatures should remain below average for this time of the year.

Below average temperatures remain for the second half of the weekend. (KOLN)

High pressure will build into the area Sunday night and Monday so it will be dry. Monday should start a bit cool, but end up warm by the afternoon.

The beginning of the week should be warmer than the weekend. (KOLN)

A cold front and upper level disturbance look to move into the region late Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible. That cold front could then stall out near the Kansas-Nebraska border and hang around Wednesday through Saturday. There will be a chance of rain each of those days. Temperatures should be at or below average for much of next week.

Weather pattern looks to remain active for much of next week with several rain chances. (KOLN)

