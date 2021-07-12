Anne Marie’s Antiques

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A restored 1890′s Union Pacific Railroad Depot in Paxton offers a unique shopping experience.

Leah Fote and her husband moved to the area from Colorado, and in 2015 she opened Anne Marie’s Coffee Shop and Antique Store. “We just wanted to farm, and some land came up for auction, and we went for it,” Fote said. The goal of farming is what brought Leah and her husband to the area. But when she saw the old railroad depot at the entrance to Paxton, she knew it would make a great store and coffee shop. “When we first drove in, I looked at it and thought it would make a cute antique store,” Fote said. “We had to completely gut it down to the studs. But I tried to keep most of the original features, like the ticket window and the bead board on the walls,” Fote said.

Fote says she was not concerned about opening a business like this in small-town Nebraska. “We have two great restaurants that draw a lot of people off the interstate and then the whole town is so supporting, everybody supports each other and the businesses here, and so really I didn’t think twice about it,” Fote said.

Fote says the coffee shop has since moved to a different building on the property. It’s featured now inside an old grainery that was moved on-site. The antiques in the train depot are mostly on consignment from area people, and there are artists who also display their works.

Along with the antiques, Fote is growing Aronia berries on the back side of the depot. “Our harvest is in the beginning of September, so you can get fresh berries then, but we also make jelly and syrups,” Fote said.

