Advertisement

Car stolen after robbery at south Lincoln Dairy Queen

(Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police were called to the Dairy Queen at 5545 S 16th Street on an assault and robbery on Saturday just after midnight.

When officers arrived, they contacted a 20-year-old female who reported that after leaving work she was approached by a man with his face covered. The man opened her car door as she sat inside, assaulted her, and then stole her 2003 silver Pontiac Grand Prix.

The victim indicated the man told her he had a gun and threatened her as well. Officers observed the victim to have injuries consistent with the assault. Officers processed the scene for evidence, canvassed the area, and are requesting video from nearby businesses.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

The victim’s vehicle with Nebraska license plate WKU393 is still missing and has an estimated value of $3,000.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a motorcycle crash that happened near 27th & F Streets Sunday night.
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into pole on S 27th Street
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near Fletcher Ave. and N. 14th Street on Saturday.
UPDATE: LPD responds to crash in north Lincoln
Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a crash near Groveland and 10th Streets...
UPDATE: LFR and LPD responds to crash in north Lincoln
Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson carries crew member Sirisha Bandla on his shoulders...
Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship
A severe storm ran through Nebraska on Friday night, causing damage throughout the state.
City advises residents on tree debris

Latest News

LPD responds to gunshots in south Lincoln
LPD responds to vandalism after a vehicle is shot multiple times
Nebraska infielder/pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach #1
Schwellenbach taken in second round by Atlanta
Below average temperatures expected for most of the area today.
Monday Forecast: Magnificent