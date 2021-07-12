Car stolen after robbery at south Lincoln Dairy Queen

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police were called to the Dairy Queen at 5545 S 16th Street on an assault and robbery on Saturday just after midnight.

When officers arrived, they contacted a 20-year-old female who reported that after leaving work she was approached by a man with his face covered. The man opened her car door as she sat inside, assaulted her, and then stole her 2003 silver Pontiac Grand Prix.

The victim indicated the man told her he had a gun and threatened her as well. Officers observed the victim to have injuries consistent with the assault. Officers processed the scene for evidence, canvassed the area, and are requesting video from nearby businesses.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

The victim’s vehicle with Nebraska license plate WKU393 is still missing and has an estimated value of $3,000.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.