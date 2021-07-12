Family and friends remember Nebraska teen killed in Kansas with balloon release

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Family members and loved ones gathered Friday night to remember a 17-year-old girl from Nebraska who was shot and killed over the July 4 holiday weekend in central Topeka.

Nevaeh Martinez of Lincoln was visiting her mother, Tiana Cannon, in Topeka when she was shot on Saturday, July 3. Officers found Martinez with a gunshot wound to the back of her head. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was removed from life support and died the next day.

Family members said she was taken too soon.

READ MORE: “She was just full of life,” mother of teen victim who died in weekend shooting says

“Just a sweet little girl, very, very, loving, caring, hard will working for the age she was, she had a future ahead of her,” Nevaeh’s cousin, Tashina Plakio said.

Family and friends of Nevaeh Martinez held a balloon release on Friday night near 11th and Clay Street in Topeka, which was the same place where Nevaeh was killed.

“It’s kind of hard, I don’t, there are no words for real, and seeing my nephew and sister like this really hurts because we weren’t really close like that,” Samar Phelps, Nevaeh’s aunt emphasized. “I wish things were different. We were just starting to get close and they just took her from me.”

“It’s pretty sad that other people don’t take other people’s lives into consideration like the gun violence needs to stop,” Kayla Plakio, Nevaeh’s cousin said. “It’s just ridiculous that this is happening, everybody needs to come together. The only thing we can do is keep promoting gun safety and put the guns down.”

Nevaeh’s friends from Nebraska came to remember her, too.

“I was heartbroken and I still am. There’s a lot of emotions. I’m still trying to process because it’s so crazy to me that she’s really gone,” Akionna Anderson, Nevaeh’s friend from Nebraska said. “We’re from Lincoln, Nebraska and we came down here just to support her, her family and just to be around her people.”

Though she may be gone, her friends say Nevaeh will always be remembered.

“She was always supportive, she always encouraged us whenever we were down she was there to lift us up,” Arayah Anderson, Nevaeh friend from Nebraska said. “She always made us laugh, she always did something goofy. she was just a happy caring person to be around.”

“She loved her momma, she loved her a little brother, they were definitely, definitely a whole right there, she was a sweet little girl,” Tashina added.

Nevaeh’s funeral will be on July 23 at Love Fellowship Church in Topeka.

Daisha Butler, 21, is charged with Premeditated Murder in the First Degree and remains in custody on a $1,000,000 bond. She has a conferencing hearing set for 2:30 p.m. on July 15.

Cannon says Nevaeh did not know Butler, “The thing is she wasn’t in any trouble. She wasn’t having an altercation with anyone. She wasn’t out there fighting with anyone, she was just there with her friends when this happened and she was just an innocent bystander who was shot,” Cannon added.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.