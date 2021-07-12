Advertisement

Family and friends remember Nebraska teen killed in Kansas with balloon release

By WIBW
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Family members and loved ones gathered Friday night to remember a 17-year-old girl from Nebraska who was shot and killed over the July 4 holiday weekend in central Topeka.

Nevaeh Martinez of Lincoln was visiting her mother, Tiana Cannon, in Topeka when she was shot on Saturday, July 3. Officers found Martinez with a gunshot wound to the back of her head. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was removed from life support and died the next day.

Family members said she was taken too soon.

READ MORE: “She was just full of life,” mother of teen victim who died in weekend shooting says

“Just a sweet little girl, very, very, loving, caring, hard will working for the age she was, she had a future ahead of her,” Nevaeh’s cousin, Tashina Plakio said.

Family and friends of Nevaeh Martinez held a balloon release on Friday night near 11th and Clay Street in Topeka, which was the same place where Nevaeh was killed.

“It’s kind of hard, I don’t, there are no words for real, and seeing my nephew and sister like this really hurts because we weren’t really close like that,” Samar Phelps, Nevaeh’s aunt emphasized. “I wish things were different. We were just starting to get close and they just took her from me.”

“It’s pretty sad that other people don’t take other people’s lives into consideration like the gun violence needs to stop,” Kayla Plakio, Nevaeh’s cousin said. “It’s just ridiculous that this is happening, everybody needs to come together. The only thing we can do is keep promoting gun safety and put the guns down.”

Nevaeh’s friends from Nebraska came to remember her, too.

“I was heartbroken and I still am. There’s a lot of emotions. I’m still trying to process because it’s so crazy to me that she’s really gone,” Akionna Anderson, Nevaeh’s friend from Nebraska said. “We’re from Lincoln, Nebraska and we came down here just to support her, her family and just to be around her people.”

Though she may be gone, her friends say Nevaeh will always be remembered.

“She was always supportive, she always encouraged us whenever we were down she was there to lift us up,” Arayah Anderson, Nevaeh friend from Nebraska said. “She always made us laugh, she always did something goofy. she was just a happy caring person to be around.”

“She loved her momma, she loved her a little brother, they were definitely, definitely a whole right there, she was a sweet little girl,” Tashina added.

Nevaeh’s funeral will be on July 23 at Love Fellowship Church in Topeka.

Daisha Butler, 21, is charged with Premeditated Murder in the First Degree and remains in custody on a $1,000,000 bond. She has a conferencing hearing set for 2:30 p.m. on July 15.

Cannon says Nevaeh did not know Butler, “The thing is she wasn’t in any trouble. She wasn’t having an altercation with anyone. She wasn’t out there fighting with anyone, she was just there with her friends when this happened and she was just an innocent bystander who was shot,” Cannon added.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a motorcycle crash that happened near 27th & F Streets Sunday night.
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into pole on S 27th Street
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near Fletcher Ave. and N. 14th Street on Saturday.
UPDATE: LPD responds to crash in north Lincoln
Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a crash near Groveland and 10th Streets...
UPDATE: LFR and LPD responds to crash in north Lincoln
You need to know what vaccine you received and the day you got it. That information can be...
Lincoln family’s vacation on hold after mother loses vaccine card
Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson carries crew member Sirisha Bandla on his shoulders...
Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship

Latest News

Temperatures should reach the upper 80s to low 90s for most on Tuesday with more humid...
Tuesday Forecast: Turning warmer and more humid with increasing thunderstorm chances
Ryan Rivera-Meister has been arrested in Guatemala for warrants stemming from a 2016 child...
Grand Island child abuse suspect arrested in Guatemala
(Source: WALB)
Lincoln Dairy Queen employee assaulted and robbed outside restaurant
LPD responds to gunshots in south Lincoln