Grand Island child abuse suspect arrested in Guatemala

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A man wanted for a 2016 child abuse death in Grand Island was arrested last week in Guatemala.

Grand Island police captain Jim Duering confirmed that Ryan Rivera-Meister, 25, was arrested Friday morning in Chahal, a city in the Alta Verapaz department of Guatemala. He is in custody awaiting extradition.

Rivera-Meister was charged in connection with the August 2016 death of 16-month-old Xavier Ruiz-Alvarado.

Court records filed at the time of the baby’s death indicated that he had brain and stomach injuries consistent with the use of blunt force. Police records indicate the baby suffered the injuries while in Rivera-Meister’s care. Police believed at the time that Rivera-Meister had fled the country after the baby’s death.

Grand Island police did not report the circumstances of Rivera-Meister’s arrest in Guatemala. The charge pending against him is Intentional Child Abuse Resulting in Death. The max penalty for a conviction on that crime is life in prison.

