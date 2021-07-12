Advertisement

Lincoln group raising money for back-to-school supplies

By Jared Austin
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With the school year starting in just over a month, the Lincoln Tree of Hope is raising money to provide school supplies to students.

Their goal is to raise $2,000. They’ll buy backpacks, crayons, markers and pens and pencils.

The Lincoln Tree of Hope president, Shannon Crellin, said, “I mean all little kids like to have a set of new things for Back to School. At least I did, but I was a little nerdy, but it’s nice to have a new backpack.”

Butterfly Bakery is getting involved as well. They’ll be doing a profit share Saturday, July 17 with 10% of all profits going to the back-to-school fundraiser.

‘I really like the fact that we can get new items into kids’ hands who typically wouldn’t get them or if their parents are struggling, they shouldn’t have to know they’re parents are struggling.”

People can either make donations at the Nebraska LTC Pharmacy, Goldenrod Printing, Fleet Feet or on the group’s Facebook page.

