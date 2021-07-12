Lincoln woman celebrates 97th birthday with Saltdogs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Saltdog’s game on Sunday was more than just a game. It was a celebration. July 11 is an important day to one of their most faithful fans.

Ann Westergren sits in the suites with the whole field in view. She’s been a Saltdog’s season ticket holder since 2001.

“It’s exciting, and I like to be outside,” said Ann Westergren.

Sunday is also her 97th birthday, and this is the 19th straight birthday she’s celebrated in the stands.

“We started in 2002 hosting her party in a suite, and the invitation list keeps growing,” said Gary Westergren, Ann’s son.

The Saltdogs even hosted two birthday parties for Ann, and she got to hang out with Homer the mascot.

“This year I wasn’t planning anything, and I’ve been here twice,” said Ann Westergren laughing.

“She really enjoys coming,” said Gary Westergren. “It’s a highlight, especially now that she’s in assisted living.. just being able to get out and see people.”

Westergren is a mother of five and grew up in Wallace, Nebraska during the Depression Era. She doesn’t have the answer to living a life, but she knows she’s not leaving soon.

“I’m going to make it to a 100, so I have a few more years,” said Ann Westergren.

