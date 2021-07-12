Advertisement

Lincoln woman celebrates 97th birthday with Saltdogs

The Lincoln Saltdog’s game on Sunday was more than just a game. It was a celebration. July 11...
The Lincoln Saltdog’s game on Sunday was more than just a game. It was a celebration. July 11 is an important day to one of their most faithful fans.(1011 NOW)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Saltdog’s game on Sunday was more than just a game. It was a celebration. July 11 is an important day to one of their most faithful fans.

Ann Westergren sits in the suites with the whole field in view. She’s been a Saltdog’s season ticket holder since 2001.

“It’s exciting, and I like to be outside,” said Ann Westergren.

Sunday is also her 97th birthday, and this is the 19th straight birthday she’s celebrated in the stands.

“We started in 2002 hosting her party in a suite, and the invitation list keeps growing,” said Gary Westergren, Ann’s son.

The Saltdogs even hosted two birthday parties for Ann, and she got to hang out with Homer the mascot.

“This year I wasn’t planning anything, and I’ve been here twice,” said Ann Westergren laughing.

“She really enjoys coming,” said Gary Westergren. “It’s a highlight, especially now that she’s in assisted living.. just being able to get out and see people.”

Westergren is a mother of five and grew up in Wallace, Nebraska during the Depression Era. She doesn’t have the answer to living a life, but she knows she’s not leaving soon.

“I’m going to make it to a 100, so I have a few more years,” said Ann Westergren.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near Fletcher Ave. and N. 14th Street on Saturday.
UPDATE: LPD responds to crash in north Lincoln
The Omaha-metro awoke to scenes like this after an overnight storm late Friday and into early...
Severe Storms bring widespread wind damage to the Omaha metro
A severe storm ran through Nebraska on Friday night, causing damage throughout the state.
1011 NOW Severe Weather Photo Album
Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a crash near Groveland and 10th Streets...
UPDATE: LFR and LPD responds to crash in north Lincoln
Preparations for the National High School Rodeo Finals have been set back due to Friday’s...
Preparations for National High School Rodeo Finals set back due to Friday’s storm

Latest News

Huskers hat and glove
Nebraska hires Rob Childress as new director of player development
Nebraska Volleyball
Three Huskers named to USA U20 Volleyball Team
Keisei Tominaga
Husker men’s basketball signee chosen for Japan’s Olympic team
Nearly a year and a half later, Memorial Stadium will welcome fans back for Husker football
Nebraska Football ticket Mini Plan now available