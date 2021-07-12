LPD responds to vandalism after a vehicle is shot multiple times

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police were called to the 1200 block of N 48th Street on a vandalism on Saturday just after 8 a.m.

When LPD arrived, they contacted a 39-year-old man who stated that his 2015 white Ford Expedition had been shot several times while in a parking lot overnight. Officers observed several bullet holes in the vehicle and recovered shell casings from the street near the vehicle.

There was an estimated $5,000 damage to the vehicle.

According to LPD, officers canvassed the area, processed the scene for evidence, and are requesting video from nearby businesses. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the area between 1 a.m. to 2 a.m. that morning.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.