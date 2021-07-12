Advertisement

Catholic Social Services trailer set on fire

(AP GraphicsBank)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after a trailer that was in the Lincoln Pius X parking lot to collect donations was set on fire.

LPD said that around 6 a.m. on Sunday morning, officers were called to Lincoln Pius X, near 60th and A streets.

Officers found a trailer, owned by Catholic Social Services, had been set on fire. The trailer was there to collect donations and there were was roughly $5,000 worth of damage to the trailer and the donations inside.

Police said the fire was likely started by fireworks.

LPD is requesting video from any neighbors in the area, and is asking anyone with information to call 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near Fletcher Ave. and N. 14th Street on Saturday.
UPDATE: LPD responds to crash in north Lincoln
Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a crash near Groveland and 10th Streets...
UPDATE: LFR and LPD responds to crash in north Lincoln
Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson carries crew member Sirisha Bandla on his shoulders...
Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship
Police investigate a motorcycle crash that happened near 27th & F Streets Sunday night.
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into pole on S 27th Street
A severe storm ran through Nebraska on Friday night, causing damage throughout the state.
City advises residents on tree debris

Latest News

Americans are heading back to airports, and as international travel re-opens, there is a better...
International travelers return to airports, industry still trying to recoup pandemic losses
Police investigate a motorcycle crash that happened near 27th & F Streets Sunday night.
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into pole on S 27th Street
You need to know what vaccine you received and the day you got it. That information can be...
Lincoln family’s vacation on hold after mother loses vaccine card
One person died Sunday night in a rollover on I-480 in Omaha.
Omaha Police respond to fatal crash off I-480