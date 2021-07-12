Catholic Social Services trailer set on fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after a trailer that was in the Lincoln Pius X parking lot to collect donations was set on fire.

LPD said that around 6 a.m. on Sunday morning, officers were called to Lincoln Pius X, near 60th and A streets.

Officers found a trailer, owned by Catholic Social Services, had been set on fire. The trailer was there to collect donations and there were was roughly $5,000 worth of damage to the trailer and the donations inside.

Police said the fire was likely started by fireworks.

LPD is requesting video from any neighbors in the area, and is asking anyone with information to call 402-475-3600.

