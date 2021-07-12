LTU to begin various closures on South Cotner starting Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Start at 8 a.m. Monday morning, Lincoln Transportation & Utilities says sections of South Cotner Boulevard between South and O Streets will be closed.

The department says it’s related to a street improvement project that’s part of the Lincoln on the Move initiative.

“There will be no side street access onto South Cotner Boulevard and the sidewalks on both sides of the street will be closed,” according to a press release.

Sections of South Cotner Boulevard will be reopened as projects are completed. The work will be done as follows:

South Street to South 48th Street

South 48th Street to “A” Street – The intersection of South 48th and South Cotner streets will also be closed during this work.

“A” Street to Randolph Street

Randolph Street to “O” Street – One lane of traffic will be maintained at all times in this section.

“StarTran bus routes 53-SouthPointe and 54-Veterans Hospital may be affected during this project. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by October 1. Digital signs will alert travelers to upcoming work and closures. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained whenever possible. Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times. Travelers should seek alternate routes.”

The first stage of the work, South to 48th, is listed for a completion date of August 6th.

