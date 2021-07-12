Advertisement

Man shot outside jail in Chicago had up to 64 bullet wounds

The killing comes amid a rise in shootings this year in Chicago and broader concerns nationwide...
The killing comes amid a rise in shootings this year in Chicago and broader concerns nationwide about increasing violence.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a man who was apparently ambushed after being released from the Cook County Jail in Chicago suffered as many as 64 bullet wounds to his head and other parts of his body.

A police report says the shooting Saturday night killed 31-year-old Londre Sylvester.

The report says Sylvester had just been released after being fitted for electronic monitoring and was walking to a waiting vehicle when several suspects “exited two separate vehicles and all began to shoot in Sylvester’s direction, striking him numerous times.”

The suspects reentered their vehicles and fled.

The killing comes amid a rise in shootings this year in Chicago and broader concerns nationwide about increasing violence.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a motorcycle crash that happened near 27th & F Streets Sunday night.
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into pole on S 27th Street
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near Fletcher Ave. and N. 14th Street on Saturday.
UPDATE: LPD responds to crash in north Lincoln
Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a crash near Groveland and 10th Streets...
UPDATE: LFR and LPD responds to crash in north Lincoln
Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson carries crew member Sirisha Bandla on his shoulders...
Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship
A severe storm ran through Nebraska on Friday night, causing damage throughout the state.
City advises residents on tree debris

Latest News

“Black Widow,” starring Scarlett Johansson, has had a long journey to theaters. Originally...
Hollywood Minute: 'Black Widow'
Cubans protest the communist regime over shortages and high prices.
Police patrol Havana in large numbers after demonstrations
Drake Bell
Actor Drake Bell gets probation on child endangerment charge
FILE - The Texas State Capitol is seen in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Texas Democrats plan to leave state to stop GOP voting bill
Departing Gen. Austin Miller talks about what's needed for peace in Afghanistan.
Departing general talks about Afghanistan's prospects