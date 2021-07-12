Monday Forecast: Magnificent

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Today looks to be the best day of the week. A return to hot and muggy is in the forecast for Tuesday. There are several chances of rain this week.

High pressure should remain in control over the area today. While there could be some areas of patchy fog this morning, the bulk of the day will be mostly sunny. It should also feel relatively comfortable with dew points in the mid 50s to around 60. Temperatures are going to be below average again.

Tuesday looks to be hotter and muggy with high temperatures at or above average for this time of the year in most locations. There will be a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms as a weak disturbance moves through the area. A complex of thunderstorms may develop in Eastern Wyoming and Western South Dakota and slide southeast into the area late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Some of those storms could be severe. The main threat would be damaging winds.

A cold front will move into the area Wednesday bringing us a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. A few isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out. That front could stall near the Nebraska-Kansas border Thursday and hang around the area for much of the second half of the week. This will lead to more chances of showers and thunderstorms.

