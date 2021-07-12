Advertisement

Nebraska sees an increase in COVID-19 cases after lull

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln doctors are worried as COVID-19 numbers are going the wrong direction. In fact, in Lancaster County there’s been more than a 50% increase in COVID-19 cases reported since July 1.

This is a trend seen across the entire state with the New York Times reporting a 104% increase in new COVID-19 cases in Nebraska in the last two weeks, and Bryan Health officials said the cause is largely people choosing not to get vaccinated.

“If you’ve been waiting on the sidelines,” said Dr. John Trapp, Bryan Health. “Now is the time to get vaccinated.”

Doctors and nurses at Bryan Health said they’re starting to feel déjà vu.

“It’s been a tough 18 months here in Lincoln and to see numbers go up that raises concerns,” said Dr. Trapp.

In Lancaster County, COVID-19 cases are going up. The average number of new cases each day so far in July is 18. In June it was eight.

Hospitalizations are going up too. There were zero hospitalization on June 20, for the first time in months. It was up to 20 on July 9. Bryan’s hospitalizations have doubled too. They were down to eight on July 1, and now have 18.

“We are concerned about that trajectory,” said Dr. Trapp.

To be clear, case numbers are still low compared to the county’s peak in November 2020, where the average number of new cases each day was 240 and the average number of hospitalizations each day was 131. But now, Trapp said it’s frustrating to see numbers go up since the trend is preventable.

“We’re seeing a different demographic,” said said Dr. Trapp. “Under 50 is significant that raises concern. The majority of those are unvaccinated.”

Trapp said the Delta Variant is contributing to this increase, but the bigger issue is that people aren’t getting vaccinated.

“This pandemic is not over,” said Dr. Trapp. “You have a choice and if you choose not to be vaccinated you’ll remain at risk.”

This is especially important with some major events scheduled in Lincoln and the start of school coming up.

LPS starts school Aug. 17, and for someone to be fully vaccinated by then, they would need to get their first dose this week.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a motorcycle crash that happened near 27th & F Streets Sunday night.
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into pole on S 27th Street
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near Fletcher Ave. and N. 14th Street on Saturday.
UPDATE: LPD responds to crash in north Lincoln
Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a crash near Groveland and 10th Streets...
UPDATE: LFR and LPD responds to crash in north Lincoln
You need to know what vaccine you received and the day you got it. That information can be...
Lincoln family’s vacation on hold after mother loses vaccine card
Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson carries crew member Sirisha Bandla on his shoulders...
Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship

Latest News

Temperatures should reach the upper 80s to low 90s for most on Tuesday with more humid...
Tuesday Forecast: Turning warmer and more humid with increasing thunderstorm chances
Ryan Rivera-Meister has been arrested in Guatemala for warrants stemming from a 2016 child...
Grand Island child abuse suspect arrested in Guatemala
Nevaeh Martinez was visiting Topeka for the holiday weekend when she was shot on Saturday, July...
Family and friends remember Nebraska teen killed in Kansas with balloon release
(Source: WALB)
Lincoln Dairy Queen employee assaulted and robbed outside restaurant