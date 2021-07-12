Advertisement

One hospitalized after Sunday night motorcycle crash

Police investigate a motorcycle crash that happened near 27th & F Streets, Sunday night.
Police investigate a motorcycle crash that happened near 27th & F Streets, Sunday night.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person has been hospitalized after a motorcycle crash Sunday evening.

The call came in just before 9 p.m. at 27th and F Streets. Lincoln Police had the southbound lanes of 27th closed off at Randolph, as they were investigating the crash scene.

Crime scene tap was up in multiple areas on the west side of 27th, including businesses in that area.

Right now, it’s unclear what the cause of the crash is, or the extent of the motorcyclists injuries.

Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates on this developing story.

