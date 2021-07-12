One hospitalized after Sunday night motorcycle crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person has been hospitalized after a motorcycle crash Sunday evening.

The call came in just before 9 p.m. at 27th and F Streets. Lincoln Police had the southbound lanes of 27th closed off at Randolph, as they were investigating the crash scene.

Crime scene tap was up in multiple areas on the west side of 27th, including businesses in that area.

Right now, it’s unclear what the cause of the crash is, or the extent of the motorcyclists injuries.

