Advertisement

Povich drafted in 3rd round by Twins

Cade Povich is a pitcher at the University of Nebraska.
Cade Povich is a pitcher at the University of Nebraska.(KOLN-TV)
By Nebraska Media Relations
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Junior Cade Povich was the second Husker baseball player to be taken in the 2021 MLB Draft, as he was the 98th overall pick by the Minnesota Twins in the third round. Earlier today, Spencer Schwellenbach was taken 59th overall by the Atlanta Braves in the second round.

Povich and Schwellenbach are the first Husker teammates to be taken in the first three rounds of the MLB Draft since 2005 when Alex Gordon was the No. 2 overall pick by Kansas City and Brian Duensing was selected in the third round by Minnesota.

Since 2015, the Huskers have had five players taken in the first 10 rounds of the Draft, including Schwellenbach (2nd – Atlanta in 2021), Povich (3rd – Minnesota in 2021), Scott Schreiber (9th – Tampa Bay in 2018), Ryan Boldt (2nd – Tampa Bay in 2016) and Tanner Lubach (9th – Anaheim in 2015).

A 2021 first-team All-Big Ten selection, Povich anchored Nebraska’s rotation this season. Povich posted a 6-1 record and a 3.11 ERA over 15 starts, with 88 strikeouts to 22 walks. Povich posted double-digit strikeouts in a game twice in 2021, including a career-high 12 in 6.0 innings against Ohio State on March 12. The 6-3 left hander thrived in his first full season in Lincoln after he was limited to just four starts during the COVID shortened 2020 season. A native of Bellevue, Neb., Povich went to South Mountain CC for one season before returning to Nebraska.

Rounds 2-10 of the 2021 MLB Draft take place today, and the draft concludes on Tuesday with rounds 11-20 starting at 11 AM. A live video stream for Monday and Tuesday can be found on MLB.com.

Courtesy: Nebraska Media Relations

Most Read

Police investigate a motorcycle crash that happened near 27th & F Streets Sunday night.
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into pole on S 27th Street
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near Fletcher Ave. and N. 14th Street on Saturday.
UPDATE: LPD responds to crash in north Lincoln
Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a crash near Groveland and 10th Streets...
UPDATE: LFR and LPD responds to crash in north Lincoln
Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson carries crew member Sirisha Bandla on his shoulders...
Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship
A severe storm ran through Nebraska on Friday night, causing damage throughout the state.
City advises residents on tree debris

Latest News

Nebraska infielder/pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach #1
Schwellenbach taken in second round by Atlanta
Lincoln woman celebrates 97th birthday with Saltdogs
Lincoln woman celebrates 97th birthday with Saltdogs
The Lincoln Saltdog’s game on Sunday was more than just a game. It was a celebration. July 11...
Lincoln woman celebrates 97th birthday with Saltdogs
Huskers hat and glove
Nebraska hires Rob Childress as new director of player development