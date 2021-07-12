Advertisement

Tearful reunion: Deputy returns dog to family two months after it went missing

Max’s humans were overwhelmed with emotions and tears of joy streamed down their faces as they hugged their four-legged friend.(Bexar County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN ANTONIO (Gray News) - Max made it back to his family for a tearful reunion after being lost for nearly two months.

A deputy with Bexar County Sheriff’s Office received a call last week for a dog found wandering around the neighborhood, according to a Facebook post.

The dog looked like one he remembered seeing on a missing pet flyer posted at the sheriff’s office substation.

The poster described Max as a friendly, mixed dog that is calm and sweet. He was last seen by the neighborhood pool on May 18, 2021.

The deputy called the number on the sign and confirmed the dog he found was the family’s missing pet.

Max’s humans were overwhelmed with emotions and tears of joy streamed down their faces as they hugged their four-legged friend.

