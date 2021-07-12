Traffic stop leads to arrest

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Early Sunday morning, an officer spotted a man near 27th and O Streets who he knew had a suspended license.

The officer conducted a traffic stop near 22nd and O Streets. While talking to 22-year-old Jakerrius Gill, the officer smelled marijuana.

According to the Lincoln Police Department, the officer searched Gill’s car and found a loaded .40 caliber Glock handgun with an extended magazine under the floor mat of the driver’s seat. The officer also located another empty extended magazine and a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle.

Gill was arrested for Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Driving During Revocation.

