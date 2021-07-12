Advertisement

Traffic stop leads to arrest

An officer familiar with suspect searched his vehicle to find a gun and drugs.
(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Early Sunday morning, an officer spotted a man near 27th and O Streets who he knew had a suspended license.

The officer conducted a traffic stop near 22nd and O Streets. While talking to 22-year-old Jakerrius Gill, the officer smelled marijuana.

According to the Lincoln Police Department, the officer searched Gill’s car and found a loaded .40 caliber Glock handgun with an extended magazine under the floor mat of the driver’s seat. The officer also located another empty extended magazine and a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle.

Gill was arrested for Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Driving During Revocation.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a motorcycle crash that happened near 27th & F Streets Sunday night.
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into pole on S 27th Street
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near Fletcher Ave. and N. 14th Street on Saturday.
UPDATE: LPD responds to crash in north Lincoln
Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a crash near Groveland and 10th Streets...
UPDATE: LFR and LPD responds to crash in north Lincoln
Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson carries crew member Sirisha Bandla on his shoulders...
Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship
A severe storm ran through Nebraska on Friday night, causing damage throughout the state.
City advises residents on tree debris

Latest News

Former Nebraska State Fair Financial Director Patrick Kopke is charged with stealing almost...
Former State Fair finance director waives jury trial
Americans are heading back to airports, and as international travel re-opens, there is a better...
International travelers return to airports, industry still trying to recoup pandemic losses
Police investigate a motorcycle crash that happened near 27th & F Streets Sunday night.
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into pole on S 27th Street
Catholic Social Services trailer set on fire