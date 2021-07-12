Tuesday Forecast: Turning warmer and more humid with increasing thunderstorm chances

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a really nice start to the new week, the forecast turns a bit hotter, a bit muggier, and potentially a bit stormier as we head over the coming days.

The weather should remain quiet as we head through Monday evening and other than some wildfire smoke drifting through the area, there shouldn’t be much going on tonight across the state with pleasantly comfortable temperatures and dew points and mainly clear skies.

As we head into the day on Tuesday, we should start the day with mainly sunny skies for most of the state, but we will see increasing clouds in the afternoon and evening as an upper level disturbance pushes into the area. This will give us a chance for a few isolated storms across a good portion of the state with some isolated strong to severe storms possible. The better chances for storms will likely be across the western half of the state as storms develop across the High Plains in eastern Colorado and eastern Wyoming before pushing out into the Plains. Again, these storms will have the potential to be strong to severe with damaging winds as the primary threats. They are forecast to potentially move across parts of western Nebraska by late Tuesday and into the overnight hours of early Wednesday morning.

As far as temperatures are concerned, we should see another pleasant start to the day on Tuesday with morning lows in the upper 50s to near 60° for most of the state. Skies should be mainly clear as we start the day, though some patchy fog can’t be ruled out.

Afternoon conditions will be a bit more July-like on Tuesday with warmer and more humid conditions expected across the state. Look for seasonal high temperatures for most with readings reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s and dew point temperatures likely jumping back into the lower and middle 60s with a south wind at 5 to 15 MPH.

Past Tuesday, the weather will remain a bit unsettled through the remainder of the week with off and on thunderstorm chances through early next week. No one day looks to be a washout - but a fairly typical summer pattern is expected with several upper level disturbances passing through the area leading to near daily chances for some showers and thunderstorms. Tuesday and Wednesday appear to be the hottest days of the next week in Lincoln with forecast highs in the lower 90s. A cold front should then dip through the area into the day on Wednesday which should cool temperatures back into the lower 80s. From there, temperatures appear to stay a few degrees below average for the rest of the week with highs mainly in the mid 80s.

