Volunteers needed for Nebraska’s Big Rodeo

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Burwell Rodeo is marking its 100th year, and organizers say volunteers are needed to make it all happen.

The rodeo takes place from July 28-31, so it’s coming up at the end of this month. We caught up with Keri Koenigsberg to learn more about the rodeo and the need for volunteers. Keri is a board member with the Burwell Chamber of Commerce. “It takes a lot of volunteers,” Koenigsberg said. “Everything from painting, to driving the trolley, to parking cars for traffic that comes through, it’s anything you can think of, and we need the help. We’ve got great volunteers in this community, some of the best, but we still need more. We’ll never turn anyone away. Many families treat this as a tradition. Every July you start the clean up.”

As you might imagine, the Burwell Rodeo is big for the area. “This is huge to our community,” Koenigsberg said. “You can’t talk to anyone in Burwell without them saying, the week of rodeo is huge. It impacts businesses. You have people that return home to go to the rodeo. They grew up going to the rodeo, and you don’t miss it.”

The volunteers that help make the rodeo possible come from not only the town of Burwell, but from across the region. They come from Valley County, Custer County, and beyond. If you’d like to volunteer, you are encouraged to call the Burwell Chamber of Commerce at (308) 346-5210. You can talk to Stacie and she will line you up with what’s needed. “It’s just a fun atmosphere, and there’s so much to see,” Koenigsberg said. “You have stuff on the track, in the arena, it’s a one-of-a-kind experience.”

