LPD responds to gunshots in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police were called to the 2000 block of S. 14th Street on a report of gunshots heard in the area on Saturday just after 1 a.m.

LPD said when officers arrived, they contacted a 57-year-old female who reported hearing gunshots outside their home and a bullet hitting their home. Officers observed damage to the home and located shell casings in the area.

Officers canvassed the area and spoke with neighbors who reported hearing an argument proceeding gun fire and a vehicle speeding away. The argument did not originate from the victim’s home which was occupied by the victim, an adult male, and a teenaged female.

Officers processed the scene for evidence and have requested video from nearby neighbors.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600. The damage to the residence is estimated around $25.

