Advertisement

BNSF says weather a factor in train derailment near Bennet

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENNET, Neb. (KOLN) - A spokesperson for BNSF Railway says weather played a role in a train derailment near Bennet on June 25.

The spokesperson said the weather “certainly” played a role in the 10 car derailment southeast of Lincoln. The Lincoln area saw heavy rain during the days prior, with 10/11 estimating the Bennet area saw three inches of rain the 48 hours before the derailment.

“The weather was certainly a contributing factor, but the investigation is still ongoing. BNSF takes the full time needed to investigate all aspects, including the condition of the track, equipment and the handling of the train, so we can learn what happened and why and work to prevent it from happening in the future,” Ben Wilemon, External Corporate Communications Manager for BNSF said.

The train was hauling coal along recently re-activated tracks. The tracks, which were dormant for 17 years, were re-activated in January as a partnership between Burlington Northern Santa Fe and the Omaha Public Power District.

The train route is scheduled for one round trip, to and from Nebraska City, six days a week. According to previous info about the route, the train hauling coal is about one-and-a-half miles long.

Traffic was blocked in the area briefly following the derailment, and there were no reported injuries.

Caption

This is an ongoing story. Stay tuned to 10/11 NOW for more details.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a motorcycle crash that happened near 27th & F Streets Sunday night.
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into pole on S 27th Street
You need to know what vaccine you received and the day you got it. That information can be...
Lincoln family’s vacation on hold after mother loses vaccine card
Nevaeh Martinez was visiting Topeka for the holiday weekend when she was shot on Saturday, July...
Family and friends remember Nebraska teen killed in Kansas with balloon release
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced eight to ten years for husband’s murder
Catholic Social Services trailer set on fire

Latest News

Balmore Hernandez Castro and Santos Hernandez
Immigration officers assaulted during arrest
Nebraska Football Fan Day set for July 29
Raymundo Rodriguez
Man suffers significant head injury after being punched at restaurant
2021 State Fair concerts have been announced.
Nebraska State Fair announces concert lineup