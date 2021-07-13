Fill up with gourmet coffee at former filling station

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During a recent trip to the community Potter, we learned about a popular addition to the town called Chuckaboo Station.

We visited with Teran and Drew Enevoldsen. “It has always been a dream of mine to open a coffee shop or bookstore, and when the opportunity presented itself, we decided to jump on it and open up Chuckaboo Station,” Teran Enevoldsen said. “The whole idea behind it is, it’s kind of a Victorian theme.” Teran and Drew live about 16 miles north of town. Teran home schools her kids, and it allows her to bring her kids to town, be together with them, while running the business.

Drew Enevoldsen says he grew up knowing about the building. He says he would come in and play with the pinball machines that were inside when it was an antique shop. When the former owner decided to sell, Drew decided to buy. “I called Teran and said, hey, I just bought an antique store. What do you think about a coffee shop?” he said. “That’s how it got started, and it’s been fun since then.” The name Chuckaboo Station goes with the Victorian theme of the store. The name “chuckaboo” is actually a term of endearment for a good friend in the 1800′s. “The business is decorated with a Victorian theme,” Teran said. “We have dark jewel tone walls, and I make all-natural soy candles, and I make them in an apothecary jar to tie in that same era.”

The original building used to be smaller. It was only about a 10′ by 10′ building. The remainder of the building and the garage was added on in the mid 1930′s. You can still see the oil spots on the original hardwood floor inside the business. “There’s so much history here, it’s incredible,” Drew said. “Eventually, we’d like to get a gas pump that we could sit outside.”

When you come to Chuckboo Station, you will find lattes, smoothies, Italian sodas and much more. “Potter is known for the Tin Roof Sundae, so we’ve even designed a Tin Roof latte, and it is fantastic,” Drew said. “Teran also does a Tin Roof soy candle, so besides the foods, the candles smell delectable as well.” Chuckaboo Station is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. It’s open at 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The Enevolden’s are hoping to add a tap room in the garage part of the building in the near future.

