Advertisement

Fill up with gourmet coffee at former filling station

By Jon Vanderford
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During a recent trip to the community Potter, we learned about a popular addition to the town called Chuckaboo Station.

We visited with Teran and Drew Enevoldsen. “It has always been a dream of mine to open a coffee shop or bookstore, and when the opportunity presented itself, we decided to jump on it and open up Chuckaboo Station,” Teran Enevoldsen said. “The whole idea behind it is, it’s kind of a Victorian theme.” Teran and Drew live about 16 miles north of town. Teran home schools her kids, and it allows her to bring her kids to town, be together with them, while running the business.

Drew Enevoldsen says he grew up knowing about the building. He says he would come in and play with the pinball machines that were inside when it was an antique shop. When the former owner decided to sell, Drew decided to buy. “I called Teran and said, hey, I just bought an antique store. What do you think about a coffee shop?” he said. “That’s how it got started, and it’s been fun since then.” The name Chuckaboo Station goes with the Victorian theme of the store. The name “chuckaboo” is actually a term of endearment for a good friend in the 1800′s. “The business is decorated with a Victorian theme,” Teran said. “We have dark jewel tone walls, and I make all-natural soy candles, and I make them in an apothecary jar to tie in that same era.”

The original building used to be smaller. It was only about a 10′ by 10′ building. The remainder of the building and the garage was added on in the mid 1930′s. You can still see the oil spots on the original hardwood floor inside the business. “There’s so much history here, it’s incredible,” Drew said. “Eventually, we’d like to get a gas pump that we could sit outside.”

When you come to Chuckboo Station, you will find lattes, smoothies, Italian sodas and much more. “Potter is known for the Tin Roof Sundae, so we’ve even designed a Tin Roof latte, and it is fantastic,” Drew said. “Teran also does a Tin Roof soy candle, so besides the foods, the candles smell delectable as well.” Chuckaboo Station is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. It’s open at 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The Enevolden’s are hoping to add a tap room in the garage part of the building in the near future.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a motorcycle crash that happened near 27th & F Streets Sunday night.
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into pole on S 27th Street
You need to know what vaccine you received and the day you got it. That information can be...
Lincoln family’s vacation on hold after mother loses vaccine card
Nevaeh Martinez was visiting Topeka for the holiday weekend when she was shot on Saturday, July...
Family and friends remember Nebraska teen killed in Kansas with balloon release
Catholic Social Services trailer set on fire
(Source: WALB)
Lincoln Dairy Queen employee assaulted and robbed outside restaurant

Latest News

Here's more on the upcoming Nebraska Pork Expo.
Pork expo
We are learning about a new coffee shop you can experience in the western Nebraska community of...
Chuckaboo Station
Nebraska wetlands are important to the state's ecosystem. We learn more in this week's outdoor...
Nebraska wetlands
A restored 1890′s Union Pacific Railroad Depot in Paxton offers a unique shopping experience.
Anne Marie’s Antiques