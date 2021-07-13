Advertisement

Immigration officers assaulted during arrest

A violent struggle ensued as officers tried to arrest a man with a federal warrant.
Balmore Hernandez Castro and Santos Hernandez
Balmore Hernandez Castro and Santos Hernandez(Lincoln Police)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As federal immigration officers attempted to arrest 23-year-old Balmore Hernandez Castro on Monday morning, he bit, punched and kicked them.

Castro was wanted on a federal warrant. The officers were trying to make the arrest near 37th Street & Cornhusker Highway.

The immigration officers called the Lincoln Police Department for help.

While waiting for police officers, Castro’s father, 42-year-old Santo Hernandez, began assaulting the immigration officers as well.

With several officers attempting to gain control of the men, Castro continued to violently struggle and assault the officers.  After several warnings and attempts to de-escalate the situation, a taser was used on Castro.

The officers suffered multiple abrasions, lacerations, bruising, swelling, and a significant bite mark.

Both Castro and Hernandez were arrested for two counts of assault on an officer and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a motorcycle crash that happened near 27th & F Streets Sunday night.
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into pole on S 27th Street
You need to know what vaccine you received and the day you got it. That information can be...
Lincoln family’s vacation on hold after mother loses vaccine card
Nevaeh Martinez was visiting Topeka for the holiday weekend when she was shot on Saturday, July...
Family and friends remember Nebraska teen killed in Kansas with balloon release
Catholic Social Services trailer set on fire
(Source: WALB)
Lincoln Dairy Queen employee assaulted and robbed outside restaurant

Latest News

Nebraska Football Fan Day set for July 29
Raymundo Rodriguez
Man suffers significant head injury after being punched at restaurant
2021 State Fair concerts have been announced.
Nebraska State Fair announces concert lineup
New programs for kids at the Lincoln Children's Museum
New programs for kids at the Lincoln Children's Museum