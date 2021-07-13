Immigration officers assaulted during arrest

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As federal immigration officers attempted to arrest 23-year-old Balmore Hernandez Castro on Monday morning, he bit, punched and kicked them.

Castro was wanted on a federal warrant. The officers were trying to make the arrest near 37th Street & Cornhusker Highway.

The immigration officers called the Lincoln Police Department for help.

While waiting for police officers, Castro’s father, 42-year-old Santo Hernandez, began assaulting the immigration officers as well.

With several officers attempting to gain control of the men, Castro continued to violently struggle and assault the officers. After several warnings and attempts to de-escalate the situation, a taser was used on Castro.

The officers suffered multiple abrasions, lacerations, bruising, swelling, and a significant bite mark.

Both Castro and Hernandez were arrested for two counts of assault on an officer and resisting arrest.

