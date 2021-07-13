LEC is looking for additional volunteers to help prepare for National High School Finals Rodeo

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lancaster Event Center is looking for additional volunteers to help prepare for the National High School Finals Rodeo. Preparations for the event were set back due to a storm on July 9, and the Lancaster Event Center is asking for additional help.

Autoplay Caption

“The initial community response to helping the LEC Fairgrounds recover from a high winds on Friday night affecting many of the over 2,000 outdoor horse stalls for the 1,623 High School youth competitors has been heart-warming as has been recent response to volunteering throughout the event.” said Amy Dickerson, Lancaster Event Center Fairgrounds Managing Director. “The show must go on, but we need community volunteers now more than ever.”

However, the LEC Fairgrounds is now two days and counting behind on preparations for the National High School Finals Rodeo and they are still finishing up in the damages stall areas. While the LEC team has totally recovered 600 stalls, the rodeo association still has over 800 stalls that need to be assembled.

They are looking for at least 20 additional volunteers willing to help outside with guidance stall experts. Volunteers of all abilities are needed to help with a variety of additional projects including inside and outdoor tasks.

For these setup roles, individuals can:

Show up 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to get started with shifts running to 10 p.m. daily.

Go to the Lancaster Event Center Fairgrounds office at 4100 N. 84th Street, enter Gate 2 off Havelock and go straight ahead to office in Lincoln Room (building closest to 84th St.)

Wear closed toe comfortable shoes, jeans/long pants and be prepared to be outside.

Gloves, beverages and/or food provided depending on length of shift/task.

There is no need to call unless you have a group of 20 or more. The event center is ready to assign all volunteers.

As the rodeo starts, these are the remaining open volunteer roles that LEC is looking to fill:

1. Rodeo performances gate ticket taker/monitor (you get to see the action & meet all the visitors)

2. Rodeo Ticket sales—indoor, seated job Sunday July 18 to Saturday July 24

3. Parking lot guides—Sunday July 18 to Saturday July 24 to help keep pedestrians & youth safe during traffic rushes before/after 13 rodeo performances

4. RV guides during check-in Thurs July 15 -Saturday July 17 (driving golf cart, 19 years plus)

Sign up for volunteer roles after the rodeo starts Thursday at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/nhsfrlincoln2021 or simply call the fairgrounds office at 402-441-6545, option 0.

Individuals with questions or major donations of labor may call/text Managing Director Amy at 402-429-1950.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.