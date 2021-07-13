LPD responds to home-invasion robbery in southeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police were called to the 700 block of S. 17th Street on a robbery on Monday just before 4 a.m.

Officers contacted a 62-year-old man who reported that a female knocked on his door. When he answered it, a man pointed a gun at him and pushed him back into his apartment.

Once inside, the man threatened to kill him and the two assaulted him before taking his wallet, TV, gaming system, phone, and power tool. Officers observed the victim to have injuries consistent with the assault however they did not require medical treatment.

Officers processed the scene for evidence, canvassed the area, and are seeking video. This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

