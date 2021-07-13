Man suffers significant head injury after being punched at restaurant

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a 24-year-old for assault after he reportedly punched a man at a Lincoln restaurant, causing a significant head injury.

LPD said on July 11, they were called to La Cabana, located at 3223 Cornhusker Highway, and when they arrived they found a 22-year-old male unconscious inside.

Police said they reviewed evidence and learned Raymundo Rodriguez, 24, punched the victim in the head, causing a significant head injury.

LPD says the victim has life-threatening injuries.

Rodriguez was arrested for first-degree assault on July 12 around 9 p.m.

Police said it is unclear if the victim and the suspect know each other.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.