Man suffers significant head injury after being punched at restaurant
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a 24-year-old for assault after he reportedly punched a man at a Lincoln restaurant, causing a significant head injury.
LPD said on July 11, they were called to La Cabana, located at 3223 Cornhusker Highway, and when they arrived they found a 22-year-old male unconscious inside.
Police said they reviewed evidence and learned Raymundo Rodriguez, 24, punched the victim in the head, causing a significant head injury.
LPD says the victim has life-threatening injuries.
Rodriguez was arrested for first-degree assault on July 12 around 9 p.m.
Police said it is unclear if the victim and the suspect know each other.
