Advertisement

Nebraska Department of Transportation announces $2.24 million in federal grants for airport improvements

(Source: Gray News)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -On July 1, $2.24 million in federal grants through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program were awarded to four Nebraska airports for taxiway rehabilitation and other improvements, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The fourth round of FY 2021 AIP grants will provide funding for David City Municipal Airport, Grant Municipal Airport, Thomas County Airport in Thedford, and the Lincoln Airport.

The funding received included $1,454,605 to rehabilitate the taxiway and taxi lanes at the Lincoln Airport. This is in addition to $2.4 million that was received in April. The David City Airport will receive $303,000 to update the airport master plan or study. The Grant Municipal Airport will receive $197,777 to install weather reporting equipment, and the Thomas County Airport will receive $288,888 to conduct or update a miscellaneous study.

Nebraska’s grants were part of $844.7 million in supplemental funding for infrastructure grants to 388 airports in 49 states plus the District of Columbia. AIP projects promote safety, efficiency, environmental stewardship, infrastructure, and security at the nation’s airports.

“We don’t want to just build our airports back to the way things were before the pandemic. We want our airports to be better than ever–accessible to all, delivering maximum benefit to their communities, and helping directly and indirectly create jobs for millions of Americans,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

A complete listing of the airports receiving grant funds is available at AIP grants.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a motorcycle crash that happened near 27th & F Streets Sunday night.
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into pole on S 27th Street
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near Fletcher Ave. and N. 14th Street on Saturday.
UPDATE: LPD responds to crash in north Lincoln
You need to know what vaccine you received and the day you got it. That information can be...
Lincoln family’s vacation on hold after mother loses vaccine card
Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a crash near Groveland and 10th Streets...
UPDATE: LFR and LPD responds to crash in north Lincoln
Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson carries crew member Sirisha Bandla on his shoulders...
Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship

Latest News

Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old women sentenced eight to ten years for husband’s murder
The Addams Family Musical at Pinewood Bowl
The Addams Family Musical at Pinewood Bowl
COVID-19 rises
COVID-19 rises
Nebraska sees an increase in COVID-19 cases after lull