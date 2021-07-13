Nebraska Department of Transportation announces $2.24 million in federal grants for airport improvements

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -On July 1, $2.24 million in federal grants through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program were awarded to four Nebraska airports for taxiway rehabilitation and other improvements, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The fourth round of FY 2021 AIP grants will provide funding for David City Municipal Airport, Grant Municipal Airport, Thomas County Airport in Thedford, and the Lincoln Airport.

The funding received included $1,454,605 to rehabilitate the taxiway and taxi lanes at the Lincoln Airport. This is in addition to $2.4 million that was received in April. The David City Airport will receive $303,000 to update the airport master plan or study. The Grant Municipal Airport will receive $197,777 to install weather reporting equipment, and the Thomas County Airport will receive $288,888 to conduct or update a miscellaneous study.

Nebraska’s grants were part of $844.7 million in supplemental funding for infrastructure grants to 388 airports in 49 states plus the District of Columbia. AIP projects promote safety, efficiency, environmental stewardship, infrastructure, and security at the nation’s airports.

“We don’t want to just build our airports back to the way things were before the pandemic. We want our airports to be better than ever–accessible to all, delivering maximum benefit to their communities, and helping directly and indirectly create jobs for millions of Americans,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

A complete listing of the airports receiving grant funds is available at AIP grants.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.