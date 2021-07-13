Advertisement

Nebraska Football Fan Day set for July 29

(WOWT)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Husker fans can mark Thursday, July 29 on their calendar, with the annual Nebraska Football Fan Day set for that evening.

The event will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium, with Fan Day annually being the best opportunity for fans to meet and greet Husker players, coaches and staff before the start of football season.

More information on the 2021 Nebraska Football Fan Day will be available in the coming days, including fan entrances, parking information, player seating maps, health guidelines, autograph policies and more.

