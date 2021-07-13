Advertisement

Nebraska man killed after being pinned between semitrailers

(NOPD)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUNETA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a man has died after being pinned between two semitrailer trucks in southwestern Nebraska. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the accident happened Sunday in Wauneta, killing 54-year-old Brian Stute of Benkelman.

The Nebraska State Patrol says Stute had parked his semi at a grain elevator to unload and was at the rear of the trailer when the driver of another semi parked behind his. Investigators say that when the other driver got out to talk to Stute, the rig rolled down a slope and pinned Stute. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced eight to ten years for husband’s murder
Police investigate a motorcycle crash that happened near 27th & F Streets Sunday night.
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into pole on S 27th Street
You need to know what vaccine you received and the day you got it. That information can be...
Lincoln family’s vacation on hold after mother loses vaccine card
Nevaeh Martinez was visiting Topeka for the holiday weekend when she was shot on Saturday, July...
Family and friends remember Nebraska teen killed in Kansas with balloon release
2021 State Fair concerts have been announced.
Nebraska State Fair announces concert lineup

Latest News

CSS Donation Trailer Destroyed
CSS Donation Trailer Destroyed
A busy day for City Council
A busy day for City Council
Warmer today compared to yesterday.
Tuesday Forecast: Warmer and becoming muggy with rain possible
A spokesperson for BNSF Railway says weather played a role in a train derailment near Bennet on...
BNSF says weather a factor in train derailment near Bennet