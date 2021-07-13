Nebraska State Fair announces concert lineup

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fair announced the 2021 concert lineup Monday and it consists of a wide range of acts.

On Monday, August 30 at 2 p.m., the Happy Together Tour will perform in the Heartland Event Center. On Thursday, September 2 at 7:30 p.m., Actor and musician Kevin Costner and Modern West will perform on the Bristol Windows Concert Stage.

On Friday, September 3 at 7:30 p.m., Banda Los Sebastianes will perform on the Bristol Windows Concert Stage. On Saturday, September 4 at 7:30 p.m., country music star Jon Pardi will perform, also on the Bristol Windows Concert Stage.

Tickets for all shows will be available on the state fair’s website on Friday, July 16 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.