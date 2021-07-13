Advertisement

Patient gets kidney intended for someone else, hospital says

University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center in University Circle
University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center in University Circle(WOIO)
By WOIO staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An investigation is underway after a patient received a kidney intended for another person, University Hospitals said in a statement released on Monday.

WOIO reported the kidney is compatible and the patient is recovering “as expected,” according to the statement. The other patient’s transplant surgery was delayed.

Two caregivers are on administrative leave while the hospital investigates.

The hospital said it notified the United Network for Organ Sharing, which organizes the national organ transplant system.

“We have offered our sincerest apologies to these patients and their families. We recognize they entrusted us with their care,” the release said. “The situation is entirely inconsistent with our commitment to helping patients return to health and live life to the fullest.”

