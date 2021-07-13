Red-White volleyball tickets on sale Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Tickets to Nebraska volleyball’s annual Red-White Scrimmage will go on sale Thursday, July 15 at 10 a.m. (Central).

The Huskers will host their annual scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Tickets can be purchased for $10 online at Huskers.com/tickets, in person at the ticket office or by calling 1-800-8-BIG-RED. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets online for the best chance at securing seats quickly.

Tickets for all Nebraska Athletic events – including the Red-White Scrimmage – are mobile tickets only. For more information on mobile ticketing, visit huskers.com/gomobile.

