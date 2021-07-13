Seward boy gets special surprise for his 3rd birthday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For most children’s birthday celebrations, there will be cake and presents. A boy in Seward, though, asked his family for one special gift.

Bryer Tuenge is now three years old with a unique relationship with someone he sees each week.

Bryer’s mother, Carly Tuenge, said, “Bryer runs outside and says hi to him.”

It’s with a trash collector who works with Trash Panda Refuse named Keith.

Carly said, “Leading up to his party, he was just adamant he was going to have a garbage man come and bring his truck.”

Bryer has his own collection of toy garbage trucks and his mom and dad, Joss, wanted to give him the special surprise.

They requested their trash collector come to his birthday party with his truck.

“They were like ‘we’ve never had that request before’ and luckily we have a very kind garbage man who was willing to make a stop on his route,” Carly said.

The dream became a reality for Bryer as Keith from Trash Panda Refuse Service stopped by in the truck for his birthday.

“I think he was a little starstruck at first. he was pretty shy and then Keith let him get up in the truck,” Carly said.

Bryer was able to honk the horn and dump out his own trash can.

Carly said, “His day was made and that’s all he wanted.”

But that wasn’t Bryer’s final surprise as Keith the trash collector brought him a gift.

Bryer said he received a baseball bat from him on Monday.

Carly said Keith comes to the house twice a week to collect trash and Bryer goes out there each time to greet him.

