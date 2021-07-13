Top recruits Christo, Hood choose Nebraska over professional baseball
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Drew Christo and CJ Hood are expected to help the Nebraska baseball team immediately in 2021. However, there was the possibility of both incoming freshman heading to the pros instead of Lincoln. That won’t be the case, though, as Christo and Hood plan to attend college and put their MLB dreams on hold.
Christo, a 6-foot-4 pitcher from Elkhorn, is regarded as one of the top high school players in the country. He is the 2021 Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year. Hood is a hard-throwing pitcher who’s fastball reaches up to 96 miles per hour. Hood is a graduate of Norris High School.
