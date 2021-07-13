Top recruits Christo, Hood choose Nebraska over professional baseball

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Drew Christo and CJ Hood are expected to help the Nebraska baseball team immediately in 2021. However, there was the possibility of both incoming freshman heading to the pros instead of Lincoln. That won’t be the case, though, as Christo and Hood plan to attend college and put their MLB dreams on hold.

Wanted to say a huge thanks to all the scouts who took valued time to come and evaluate me and pursue relationships; however, going to school is the right choice for me at this point. Thank you again! Let’s work, Lincoln! #BoltEra #GBR 🌽 — Drew Christo (@drewachristo) July 13, 2021

Christo, a 6-foot-4 pitcher from Elkhorn, is regarded as one of the top high school players in the country. He is the 2021 Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year. Hood is a hard-throwing pitcher who’s fastball reaches up to 96 miles per hour. Hood is a graduate of Norris High School.

Thank you to all the scouts that took the time to scout and visit me this year. As the 3rd day of the draft begins I am excited to say I will be honoring my commitment to Nebraska! #GBR #BoltEra — CJ Hood (@cjhood7) July 13, 2021

