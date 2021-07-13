Tuesday Forecast: Warmer and becoming muggy with rain possible
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High temperatures today will be closer to and above average for much of the area today. Dew points should be on the rise so it will feel muggy by the end of the day. There are two chances of showers and thunderstorms today.
An upper level disturbance should move through the area this morning and afternoon. There is a chance of scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms this morning in parts of Northern and Western Nebraska. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and early evening in South Central and Southeast Nebraska. A stronger upper level disturbance will move across South Dakota tonight into Wednesday morning. This means another chance of showers and thunderstorms. The best chance will be in Northern Nebraska, but a line of showers and thunderstorms could develop and move across Southern Nebraska as well. Some of these storms could be severe. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat looks to be low. High temperatures today will be warmer than yesterday with dew points mainly in the low to mid 60s so it should feel muggy.
A cold front will move into the area Wednesday and not clear Nebraska until Thursday. This will continue the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some isolated severe thunderstorms are possible in parts of Northern and Eastern Nebraska Wednesday. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat once again looks to be low.
The cold front will stall in Northern Kansas Friday so there is at least a small chance of rain that day. That front may lift north for the weekend bringing us a little bit better chance of rain. Below average temperatures are in the forecast for Friday through Sunday.
