Tuesday Forecast: Warmer and becoming muggy with rain possible

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High temperatures today will be closer to and above average for much of the area today. Dew points should be on the rise so it will feel muggy by the end of the day. There are two chances of showers and thunderstorms today.

An upper level disturbance should move through the area this morning and afternoon. There is a chance of scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms this morning in parts of Northern and Western Nebraska. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and early evening in South Central and Southeast Nebraska. A stronger upper level disturbance will move across South Dakota tonight into Wednesday morning. This means another chance of showers and thunderstorms. The best chance will be in Northern Nebraska, but a line of showers and thunderstorms could develop and move across Southern Nebraska as well. Some of these storms could be severe. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat looks to be low. High temperatures today will be warmer than yesterday with dew points mainly in the low to mid 60s so it should feel muggy.

Warmer today compared to yesterday. (KOLN)

Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible Tuesday. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is low. (KOLN)

A cold front will move into the area Wednesday and not clear Nebraska until Thursday. This will continue the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some isolated severe thunderstorms are possible in parts of Northern and Eastern Nebraska Wednesday. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat once again looks to be low.

A cold front moving into the area will lead to cooler temperatures for part of the area while the rest remains hot. (KOLN)

The cold front will stall in Northern Kansas Friday so there is at least a small chance of rain that day. That front may lift north for the weekend bringing us a little bit better chance of rain. Below average temperatures are in the forecast for Friday through Sunday.

The best chance of rain this week looks to be Wednesday. (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.