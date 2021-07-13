Wednesday Forecast: Warmer...more humid...and a little stormier

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Typical mid-July weather for the middle of our week...with a chance for some severe thunderstorms at times...

A slow-moving frontal boundary will combine with disturbances aloft to keep a persistent thunderstorm chance in our forecast over the next 36 hours. Some severe thunderstorms will be possible later Tuesday night-into-Wednesday morning as a potent low pressure area slides into northwestern Nebraska...and then pushes east-southeast overnight. The main weather threats will be damaging straight-line winds and large hail...with some of the stronger ‘storms also capable of producing heavy rain at times. Additional strong-to-severe ‘storms will be possible later in the day as well on Wednesday as a surface front slides through the region.

Severe Outlook Tuesday Night (KOLN)

Severe Outlook Wednesday (KOLN)

Wednesday is expected to be another warm and humid day across the local area...with highs in the mid 80s-to-mid 90s from north -to-south. Temperatures are expected to “cool off” a bit on Thursday as the aforementioned front drops to our south. “Periodic” thunderstorm chances will continue off-and-on for the rest of the week and into the weekend...but we will see plenty of “dry time” as well. High temperatures later this week and over the weekend are expected to be slightly below our seasonal averages for mid-July...with highs mainly in the middle 80s.

Highs On Wednesday (KOLN)

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

7-Day Forecast (KOLN)

