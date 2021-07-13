Westlake Ace Hardware raises over $7,000 for fans for Salvation Army

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Westlake Ace Hardware raised $7,275 in donations by asking their customers to round up their purchases or make donations to purchase 503 box fans for The Salvation Army.

It’s a record amount raised.

“They were as surprised as we,” said Maj. Mark Anderson with the Lincoln Salvation Army. “This is the biggest, grandest year we’ve had for fan collection in the last 25 years.”

Rising temperatures can quickly deplete The Salvation Army’s fan supply and with summer in full swing, the work of distributing fans is far from over.

Nationwide, there was $110,000 donated. To get a fan, you can go to The Salvation Army’s building during business hours, without any kind of form or proof of need.

“We have a lot of people in Lancaster County and Lincoln who have a great deal of pride and they’ll never ask for anything,” said Anderson. “But they have that need. If they know that people have come together and made an event like this happen, they’re more likely to walk in the door.”

