FBI office asks for help with child exploitation case

The FBI said Wednesday, July 14, 2021, that agents are looking for information about an unknown man they're calling John Doe 44. They believe he may have information about a child victim in a sexual exploitation investigation.(FBI Omaha)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A spokeswoman for the FBI field office in Omaha said Wednesday that agents across the country are looking for information about an unknown man who may have information about a child victim in a sexual exploitation investigation.

The FBI described John Doe 44 as a white man age 30-40 who was heard speaking English in a video believed to have been produced before November 2018, according to the file’s metadata. He also may look different from the images provided as he aged, according to the FBI release.

The man may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child believed to be the victim of sexual exploitation, the release states. However, the FBI noted that no charges have been filed in the case, “and the pictured individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.”

Anyone with information about this man is asked to call the FBI’s tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). The FBI release says those with information can also reach out to a Crimes Against Children Investigator at the FBI’s Omaha office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

