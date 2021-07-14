Lincoln has one more death From COVID-19, hospitalizations climbing

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department is reporting a new death related to the coronavirus Wednesday. A woman in here 80s who was hospitalized passed away.

This is the 7th COVID-19 related death in Lancaster County since May 1. There were 143 COVID-19 deaths in December, January and February combined.

The number of people in hospitals due to COVID-19 is trending upwards with 32 people taking up hospital beds in Lancaster County. Five of those patients are on ventilators. This is the highest number of hospitalizations since May 12.

