Lincoln has one more death From COVID-19, hospitalizations climbing

Coronavirus Lancaster County Generic
Coronavirus Lancaster County Generic(Associated Press)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department is reporting a new death related to the coronavirus Wednesday. A woman in here 80s who was hospitalized passed away.

This is the 7th COVID-19 related death in Lancaster County since May 1. There were 143 COVID-19 deaths in December, January and February combined.

The number of people in hospitals due to COVID-19 is trending upwards with 32 people taking up hospital beds in Lancaster County. Five of those patients are on ventilators. This is the highest number of hospitalizations since May 12.

READ MORE: Nebraska to resume reporting coronavirus statistics

