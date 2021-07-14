Lincoln police find drugs, weapons in vehicle after arresting man on warrant

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a Lincoln man after finding drugs and a firearm in his vehicle.

Police Officer Erin Spilker said officers contacted 33-year-old Brandon Forke at 10:00 p.m. on July 13 after seeing him get out of his car at the Kwik Shop near 48th and Madison.

Spilker said the officer was familiar with Forke and knew he had an active arrest warrant. The officer arrested him without incident, then noticed drug paraphernalia and a firearm in plain view in his vehicle.

A search of the car found 259 grams of marijuana in five bags, 16.5 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, eight doses of LSD, 3.2 grams of methamphetamine and 12.7 grams of THC wax. Officers also found a loaded 9mm handgun and an AK 47 with four loaded magazines, or 115 rounds.

Forke was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Firearm with Drug Law Violation, and Possession of Marijuana.

