Lincoln police investigate second burglary in a week at Cloud 9 Smoke Shop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln police are investigating a burglary at Cloud 9 Smoke Shop near 56th and Old Cheney for the second time in a week.

Officer Erin Spilker said officers were called to the shop around 1:00 Wednesday morning on an alarm call.

They found the front glass window shattered and items thrown throughout the inside of the building but didn’t find the suspects.

Spilker said the owner reviewed surveillance video which showed two people enter the store after breaking the window and taking vape products before leaving.

They estimate the suspects stole $500 in products and caused $1,100 in damage. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Last week police reported a burglary at the same smoke shop. They said the window was broken but nothing was taken in that burglary, At this time it’s unknown if the two burglaries are related.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.