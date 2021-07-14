Lincoln teen competing in hometown for the National High School Finals Rodeo

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Born and raised in the capital city, Hadley Teut has competed in rodeos her entire life. Racing in national rodeo competitions is nothing new for the recent Malcolm High School graduate.

This year, for the first time ever, she’ll be competing in her home town.

“I think it’s probably one of the coolest experiences that I’ll ever have,” Teut said. “Qualifying to nationals is a big deal for any rodeo kid, but the fact it’s in my home town is really special.”

She will compete in barrel racing at the High School Finals Rodeo, hosted at the Lancaster Event Center. The rodeo event requires a horse and rider run in a clover leaf pattern for the fastest time. In order to qualify, she ran in six rodeos last fall, six others this past spring and competed in state finals. The top four riders from each state reach the national competition, which will also include competitors from Canada, Mexico and Australia.

Despite these challenges, Teut said she wasn’t fazed by the competition, which will also be her last ever High School Finals Rodeo. This fall, she will attend Southwestern Oklahoma State University on a rodeo scholarship while majoring in health sciences.

Even though it’s her last, win or lose, she is sure to make her home town proud.

“I’m feeling pretty confident,” she said. “I’m so excited just because I’ll be surrounded by friends and family, and that’s pushing me a lot more.”

“They never get to watch me because I’m always competing so far away, but I having this rodeo here will be so awesome. Just to see them afterward and have them congratulate me. It just feels really good.”

Opening events begin at the Lancaster Event Center Sunday, July 18.

Teut’s quest for a barrel racing championship will start Monday, July 19 at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.