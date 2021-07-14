Advertisement

Man arrested in shooting of 6 outside Detroit banquet hall

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Police say a man suspected in a drive-by shooting that left one dead and five others wounded at an unlicensed Detroit banquet hall has been arrested at a hospital where he was attempting to get treatment for a gunshot wound.

Detroit 2nd Deputy Police Chief Rudy Harper says Wednesday that staff at the suburban hospital a few miles from the Chalmers Banquet Hall contacted police after the 30-year-old man checked in Tuesday.

He was arrested not long after interim Detroit Police Chief James White told reporters Tuesday afternoon they had identified a suspect who opened fire from a vehicle about 2 a.m. at people outside the banquet hall on the city’s east side.

At least one person outside the building returned fire at the vehicle.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2021 State Fair concerts have been announced.
Nebraska State Fair announces concert lineup
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced eight to ten years for husband’s murder
Raymundo Rodriguez
Man suffers significant head injury after being punched at restaurant
In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student Mollie...
New information jolts case in Iowa college student’s slaying
Balmore Hernandez Castro and Santos Hernandez
Immigration officers assaulted during arrest

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2017, file photo, American soldiers wait on the tarmac in Logar...
US to begin evacuation of Afghans who aided US military
Thousands of firefighters are battling the Beckwourth Complex Fire in California, which has...
California's Beckwourth Complex Fire
Deputy Aguirre reunited with the family a few weeks later during a medal ceremony at city hall.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Calif. deputy saves toddler who stopped breathing
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, center, and European Commissioner for...
EU unveils tough climate rules, eyes tax on foreign firms
FILE - In this March 1, 2006 file photo, U.S. President George W. Bush, left, and Afghan...
Bush criticizes Afghanistan withdrawal, fears for women