Mom arrested weeks after 2 girls found dead in Florida canal

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAUDERHILL, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a 36-year-old South Florida woman has been arrested weeks after the bodies of her two young daughters were found floating in a canal.

Tinessa Hogan was arrested Tuesday night on two counts of first-degree murder.

The bodies of Destiny Hogan, 9, and Daysha Hogan, 7, were found June 22 floating in a canal in Lauderhill, near Fort Lauderdale.

Residents in the area had told investigators that Hogan had offered to baptize people in the canal a day before the girls’ bodies were found.

Destiny’s body was spotted on the afternoon of June 22. Hours later, authorities found her sister’s body nearby.

