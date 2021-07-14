Advertisement

Moon wobble in next decade expected to boost high-tide flooding in US

A "dramatic" surge in high-tide flooding is expected to hit U.S. coastal communities in the next decade, according to a new study by NASA.(Source: NASA/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(CNN) - A “dramatic” surge in high-tide flooding is expected to hit U.S. coastal communities in the next decade, according to a new study by NASA.

The study, published in the journal Nature Climate Change, said the rapid increase will start in the mid-2030s, when the moon cycle will increase rising sea levels caused by the climate crisis.

Northern coastlines like Alaska won’t be spared. They also will see an increase, but just a little later.

High-tide floods involve less water than storm surges from a hurricane, but scientists said they are still dangerous.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported over 600 high-tide flooding events in 2019.

Nebraska State Fair announces concert lineup
Man suffers significant head injury after being punched at restaurant
80-year-old woman sentenced eight to ten years for husband’s murder
New information jolts case in Iowa college student’s slaying
LIVE at 11AM CT: Trev Alberts introduced as new Husker Athletic Director

Norwegian cruises sues Florida over virus vaccination law
US overdose deaths hit record 93,000 in pandemic last year
LIVE at 11AM CT: Trev Alberts introduced as new Husker Athletic Director
Powell says inflation, though elevated, will likely moderate